Rose withdraws from England squad
The Football Association has confirmed Tottenham defender Danny Rose has withdrawn from England's squad for the matches against Lithuania and Italy due to injury.
Rose, 24, has yet to represent his country at full international level, but was called up by Roy Hodgson last week when fellow left-back Luke Shaw was ruled out.
However, an unspecified injury has ended Rose's hopes of making his England debut this month.
A brief statement from the FA on Wednesday read: "Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has withdrawn from the England squad through injury.
"The left-back will play no further part in preparation for the forthcoming fixtures against Lithuania and Italy and has returned to his club."
England host Lithuania in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Friday before travelling to Turin for a friendly against Italy next Tuesday.
