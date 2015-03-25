Rose withdraws from England squad

Rose, 24, has yet to represent his country at full international level, but was called up by Roy Hodgson last week when fellow left-back Luke Shaw was ruled out.

However, an unspecified injury has ended Rose's hopes of making his England debut this month.

A brief statement from the FA on Wednesday read: "Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has withdrawn from the England squad through injury.

"The left-back will play no further part in preparation for the forthcoming fixtures against Lithuania and Italy and has returned to his club."

England host Lithuania in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Friday before travelling to Turin for a friendly against Italy next Tuesday.