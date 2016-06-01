Rosicky and Necid help Czechs see off Russia in Euro 2016 warm-up

Second-half goals from Tomas Rosicky and Tomas Necid helped the Czech Republic to a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Russia in a Euro 2016 warm-up friendly on Wednesday.

Russia started brightly in Innsbruck and Aleksandr Kokorin's sixth-minute strike from the edge of the box proved too strong for Petr Cech, who may have felt he could have done more to save the shot.

But the Czechs responded strongly after half-time and veteran Rosicky levelled the scores in the 49th minute with a brilliantly executed volley from 20 yards that found the bottom left-hand corner.

Both teams had opportunities to win it and Cech's heart was in his mouth when he could only palm Igor Denisov's long-range effort against the post.

And that proved crucial as the Czech Republic stole the win in the 89th minute when Necid cleverly hooked home Ladislav Krejci's left-wing centre.

Pavel Vrba's men have one more friendly against South Korea before facing defending champions Spain in their Group D opener at the Euros, while Russia face Serbia ahead of starting their tournament against England in Marseille on June 11.

Iceland's preparations for the finals in France were hindered by a 3-2 defeat against Norway in Oslo, with just 13 days before they face off against Portugal.

Norway went in front in the first minute when Stefan Johansen drilled home the rebound after Vegard Forren's header was well saved by Ogmundur Kristinsson.

Iceland pulled level when Sverrir Ingason headed home Johann Gudmundsson's corner, but Norway quickly regained the lead through Pal Helland's ferocious free-kick that nestled in the top left-hand corner.

Things got worse as Iceland failed to clear their lines before Alexander Sorloth provided a deft finish and, although Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty reduced the areas, they slipped to a disappointing loss.