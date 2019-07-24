Ross County progress in Betfred Cup with win over Forfar

Ross County secured their place in the second round of the Betfred Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win over Forfar.

The Premiership newcomers made it a clean sweep of group wins thanks to a double from Brian Graham.

County were in full control in the first half, moving the ball about quickly and staying patient while looking for their opportunity.

Michael Gardyne was at the heart of several chances, going close after just five minutes.

He found some space with a display of quick footwork, but his left-footed shot went over the bar.

County took the lead after 15 minutes through what was a typically slick team move.

The ball was played forward to Graham, who chested it down for Billy Mckay. The Northern Ireland international found his path to goal blocked though, so elected to tee up Gardyne on the edge of the box.

His wayward shot found Graham and he converted to make the score 1-0.

Forfar started to see more of the ball at the start of the second half, forcing Liam Fontaine and Callum Morris into some important blocks.

Ross Forbes went close with a low, drilled free-kick from distance that was heading into the bottom corner until Ross Laidlaw got down to hold on to the ball.

But it did not last, and by the hour mark, the Staggies were the ones back in control.

Marcus Fraser put a cross into the box in the 76th minute that Graham powerfully headed into the corner to make it 2-0.

County looked most likely to find another goal, but could not manage to add to their total.