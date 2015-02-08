Row over replays rumbles on between Milan, Juve

Tevez raced away to score the opener in a 3-1 home win for Juve, with replays suggesting the Argentine had strayed marginally offside.

Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani claimed that Juve manipulated the replays in such a way to show Tevez to be onside, and vowed to bring up the matter with the relevant authorities.

Juve responded to those allegations in a statement on Sunday, rubbishing Galliani's remarks and claiming the Milan CEO was attempting to shift focus away from his side's defeat.

In turn, Milan released a statement of their own, which read: "Arrogance is a Juventus trait and something that they cannot escape from.

"It would be superfluous to respond to anyone like this.

"It is a good thing however that even they agree to open up the discussion and debate over the production of TV graphics which emerged following the episode during Juventus-Milan last night."