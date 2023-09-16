Roy Hodgson misses Crystal Palace trip to Aston Villa after being taken ill on Saturday

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has missed his side's trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League after he was taken unwell earlier on Saturday.

The former England boss did not travel to Birmingham with the Palace squad, but is in contact with Paddy McCarthy, the south London club announced in a short statement.

"Unfortunately Roy Hodgson was taken unwell earlier today and is not at Villa Park," Crystal Palace said on Twitter.

"Roy is in contact with Paddy McCarthy, who will take the team today assisted by Ray Lewington. Roy sent his best wishes to the team ahead of the match. We send our very best wishes to Roy."

Palace did not given any indication of how long their manager might be away from the team.

Hodgson returned to Palace last March after the club sacked Patrick Vieira and steered the south London club clear of relegation following a run of impressive results.

The 76-year-old, who announced his retirement after leaving Palace originally in 2021, had a short spell at Watford in 2022 before returning to Selhurst Park this year.

It was then announced in the summer that he would stay on, extending a long coaching career which began with Swedish side Halmstads BK back in 1976.

