Roy Keane rant leads to utterly bizarre 'out of body experience' tale of drinking leftover soup in hotel corridor
Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy Keane has added another item to the list of things he hates
If we’re keeping a list of things Roy Keane hates, it would go something like: prawn sandwiches, smiling, masseurs, conversation, ABBA, the colour blue, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Mick McCarthy. Especially Mick McCarthy.
Now we can add stag and hen parties to the list…unless there’s the opportunity to smash down the dregs of some dirty second-hand leftover soup in a hotel corridor. Of course.
The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder is never shy about offering an opinion, and he entered rant mode again on the Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet.
Roy Keane explains bizarre soup-based 'out of body experience'
When the topic of stag and hen parties came up (that’s bachelor and bachelorette parties, for our American readers), Keane was quick to put on a sour face.
“When they’re walking through the airport with learner signs on – really? And pictures of their boyfriend that they’re getting married to, and all their friends have matching t-shirts. What are you doing?
Not that it stopped Keane from partaking of them during his days as a Manchester United player. He said: “Every week was a stag.
“I’ve been on one stag in Dublin. I had a moment where I thought ‘Is that really it?’. We had a drinking morning with lots of Bacardi Breezers, and in the afternoon we went back to get changed.
“I walked past the rooms at 4pm in the afternoon and I was struggling. You know when people leave their food outside their door? I sat down, there was an old bowl of soup and I had it! It was an out-of-body experience.”
We wonder if it was Batchelors?
More Roy Keane stories sadly devoid of soup
