Roy Keane's infamous World Cup 2002 fallout with Mick McCarthy to be turned into a film

By
published

'Saipan' will focus on the training camp dispute that led to Ireland's captain walking away from the 2002 World Cup squad

Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy during Ireland's training camp in Saipan
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who could ever have foreseen that the name of a remote island in the western Pacific Ocean would come to symbolise one of the defining moments in Irish sporting history?

The mere mention of Saipan will transport football supporters of a certain age back to the summer of 2002 and an infamous bust-up that overshadowed the Republic of Ireland's World Cup preparations.

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.