Paul Lambert praises 'realist' Roy Keane after bonding over cup of tea 'He doesn't sugercoat anything'

By
Contributions from
published

Lambert has fond memories of his brief spell working with Keane at Aston Villa

ITV Euro 2024 Ex- Manchester United skipper Roy Keane is seen presenting for ITV during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)
Keane is a "realist", according to Lambert (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roy Keane has been branded a “realist” who “doesn’t sugarcoat anything” by Paul Lambert, as the former Aston Villa boss reminisced fondly on his time working with the Irishman.

Lambert spoke exclusively to FourFourTwo about a range of subjects, from marking Zinedine Zidane out of Champions League final to taking Norwich from League One to the Premier League.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 

With contributions from