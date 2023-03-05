Roy Keane slams 'disgraceful' Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United 'circus'
Roy Keane has hit out at Bruno Fernandes and highlighted an attitude problem after Manchester United's 7-0 loss at Liverpool
Manchester United legend Roy Keane has described midfielder Bruno Fernandes as 'disgraceful' and warned that 'the circus is back in town' after the team's 7-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
Erik ten Hag's side were only one down at half-time, but capitulated in the second half in a humiliating defeat to their fierce rivals as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice.
Keane, who was covering the game for Sky Sports, did not hold back in his criticism after the final whistle.
"Fernandes’ body language today was nothing short of disgraceful," he said.
"A really talented boy, he's your captain, but his body language, waving his arms, not running back, you wouldn’t be happy with him in your dressing room."
Manchester United beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley last weekend to win the Carabao Cup, their first trophy in six years, but Keane believes that win might have gone to some of the players' heads.
🗣️ “The circus is back in town at Man United. They’re having a laugh and a joke, I don’t like to see that rubbish. A lot of nonsense before the game. Half-time, you’re 1-0 down at Anfield having a laugh and joke. You’re here to work.”Roy Keane on Man United. 😡 pic.twitter.com/5jGdB9ijjcMarch 5, 2023
"The circus is back in town at Manchester United. I was always aware of that as a player. Keep an eye on people, don’t let people get carried away as you know what this game can do to you," he said.
"I saw a couple of players coming out for the second half having a laugh and a joke. They were having a joke with the Anfield staff at 1-0 down – I don't like to see that rubbish. You are here to work, it's big boy stuff. Forget the laughing and joking."
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
