Roy Keane slams 'disgraceful' Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United 'circus'

By Ben Hayward
published

Roy Keane has hit out at Bruno Fernandes and highlighted an attitude problem after Manchester United's 7-0 loss at Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes applauds the Manchester United fans after his side's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in March 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has described midfielder Bruno Fernandes as 'disgraceful' and warned that 'the circus is back in town' after the team's 7-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's side were only one down at half-time, but capitulated in the second half in a humiliating defeat to their fierce rivals as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice.

Keane, who was covering the game for Sky Sports, did not hold back in his criticism after the final whistle.

"Fernandes’ body language today was nothing short of disgraceful," he said.

"A really talented boy, he's your captain, but his body language, waving his arms, not running back, you wouldn’t be happy with him in your dressing room."

Manchester United beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley last weekend to win the Carabao Cup, their first trophy in six years, but Keane believes that win might have gone to some of the players' heads.

"The circus is back in town at Manchester United. I was always aware of that as a player. Keep an eye on people, don’t let people get carried away as you know what this game can do to you," he said.

"I saw a couple of players coming out for the second half having a laugh and a joke. They were having a joke with the Anfield staff at 1-0 down – I don't like to see that rubbish. You are here to work, it's big boy stuff. Forget the laughing and joking."

