Ruben Amorim provides HUGE clue regarding Manchester United managerial role

Ruben Amorim has provided a huge clue regarding his rumoured move to Manchester United.

The 39-year-old looks increasingly likely to succeed Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, with the Dutchman sacked as manager on Monday after just four wins from his last 14 games in charge.

Amorim has enjoyed wholesale success in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon during his tenure, which includes back-to-back titles as well as a Portuguese Cup success in 2023. With the deal said to be close to completion, the former Benfica midfielder has given an update on his proposed move to England.

Ruben Amorim says all will be revealed regarding a decision on his future this weekend

Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

After footage emerged of Sir Dave Brailsford telling supporters on Wednesday evening at Old Trafford the deal was "done", Amorim was posed the very same question on Thursday in Portugal.

He replied: "I know they made a trip to come here to talk about this, and it's natural, but we'll leave that for the end of the game. At the end of the game, I'll talk about all these issues.

Sir Dave Brailsford is thought to be part of the brains operation at INEOS and now Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Now I want the team to focus and myself too. I promise I'll talk at the end of the game and everything will be clearer.

"By talking now, it's just another destabilisation for the squad. Now the focus is on the game.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"At the end of the game everything will be clearer, I've already said that. Right now, the focus is on Estrela (Sporting's opponents this weekend).

"In terms of doing things differently, I wouldn't. I didn't control anything in the situation. At the end of the game we'll have time for that."

Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

In FourFourTwo's view, it now looks extremely likely that Amorim will be appointed as Ten Hag's successor, with his odds shortening by the day regarding a proposed move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on Chelsea at Old Trafford with Ruud van Nistelrooy still expected to be in charge.