‘Ruben is no miracle-maker. This year will be complicated and fans need to be patient, but he’s a perfectionist. He’s amazing at understanding players’ minds’: Manchester United manager will need time to implement ideas, says Amorim's former player
Manchester United need to accept that this season might hurt with Ruben Amorim, but they'll reap the rewards later
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim shouldn't be expected to immediately turn things around at Old Trafford, though one of his former players at Casa Pia believes he is more than capabale if given the time.
Amorim's first spell as a manager at the start of the 2018/19 season in charge of Casa Pia helped him to land upon a style that he has developed over his next years as a manager. Having lost his first two games of the season, Amorim vowed to resign if he lost the third - Casa Pia won 4-0, before winning won 14 of the next 19 games as Amorim resigned in January.
Bruno Simao played under Amorim for those six short months in 2018/19, but even that period highlighted certain characteristics and qualities that are sure to stand the 39-year-old in good stead at Old Trafford.
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is a 'perfectionist'
“He’s a perfectionist," Bruno Simao exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "Nobody plays with fear or uncertainty, wondering whether they’re doing this or that right. His communication in every training session is so clear it leaves no room for doubt.
"He’s amazing at understanding players’ minds – he knows how to motivate them, when to push, when to ease off. He maintains very close contact with his players – that connection is what’s helped him win over every squad he’s coached.
“I’ve never been part of a team that played such beautiful football as the one he built at Casa Pia. The way we played was extraordinary. He creates a strong bond, a brotherhood-like connection. Players are willing to work for him because they know he’d give everything for them, he goes above and beyond to protect his players."
As Simao highlights, there will certainly be teething problems that fans and players alike will have to deal with. A tactical style will take time to implement, while the Portuguese boss doesn't have the personnel he would prefer at Old Trafford with him, either.
“This season will be very complicated," Simao says. "Ruben is good, but he’s not a miracle-maker. You couldn’t expect him to just take over and fix everything overnight. Fans need to be patient. He doesn’t yet have the right players for his system.
“Manchester United haven’t been heading in the right direction for a few years, but we’re talking about one of the greatest clubs in the world. I’m certain that during his spell there, Ruben will leave his mark and make history at that club. He will be successful, I’m absolutely sure of it.”
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
