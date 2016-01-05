Rudiger hoping for Roma stay

Antonio Rudiger has no intention of returning to Stuttgart and hopes his Roma loan can be made permanent.

Roma have a €9million option on Rudiger, 22, to make the German defender's move permanent from the Bundesliga outfit.

Rudiger started 19 league games for Stuttgart last season but has already made 10 starts for Roma in the Serie A this term.

"I think the club will activate my clause," Rudiger told Kicker.

"The thought of returning to Germany is not in my head. I think I made the right choice, there’s so much pressure here, both from fans and the media, but I’m fine.

"I'm grateful to Rudi Garcia for the trust he's placed in me, I'm playing as a starter in a better team than Stuttgart and I'm happy."

Rudiger has helped Roma to fifth position after 17 games in Serie A, four points adrift of league leaders Inter.

Roma return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Chievo as they look to make further ground on the four teams above them.