Rummenigge blasts 'ridiculous' Lewandowski criticism

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has branded criticism of Robert Lewandowski's recent performances as "ridiculous" and is adamant he will still be at the club next season.

The Poland international has been the subject of transfer rumours linking him with Real Madrid over the past few months, with some suggesting his form has suffered as a result of having his head turned.

But Rummenigge thinks such opinions are unfair, highlighting his sensational goal-scoring exploits this season and hopes the striker can silence his doubters against Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday – a tie in which Bayern trail 2-1.

"It's ridiculous," Rummenigge told reporters at the airport before Bayern's trip to Madrid.

Karl-Heinz : "I'm curious. Tomorrow is all about work, passion, courage and lots of fight. I hope we have better luck than last Wednesday." April 30, 2018

"I find this discussion ridiculous, like everyone in the club thinks so as well. He scored 39 goals so far again this season and we're happy that he plays at our club and also will play at Bayern next season as well. He's a scoring machine.

"I remember in the past with Gerd Muller, for example, who holds records not only at Bayern but also in the whole of Germany, he also had eight to 10 matches without a goal, but then there are other matches where you score again twice or three times. I wish for him [Lewandowski] that tomorrow will be such a day."

It has also been suggested Lewandowski has been underwhelming in training, but Rummenigge is happy to take Jupp Heynckes' word that there is nothing to be concerned about.

"I don't watch training sessions like other managers do," he said. "Our head coach is responsible for that and he said that he [Lewandowski] trains very well, so everything's okay."