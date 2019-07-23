Tottenham beat big-name competition to signing of Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon

The 19-year-old has been targeted by the Premier League side as the successor to Danny Rose, who has been allowed to find a new club after being left at home for their pre-season tour of Asia.

The Evening Standard reports that Spurs’ three-year long pursuit of Sessegnon is coming to an end despite interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Fulham set a valuation of £40 million for the youngster, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up on international duty with England Under-21s.

However, Spurs are confident of closing a deal worth £25m for the left-back, who is in the final year of his deal with the recently-relegated side.

Big European clubs such as PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have kept a close eye on developments but Sessegnon wants to stay in London.

