Italian giants set to rival Tottenham for teenage starlet – report

Juventus have joined Tottenham in the race to sign Fulham wide man Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Daily Express.

The Cottagers will be playing in the Championship next season after their relegation was confirmed three weeks ago, but Sessegnon is among the players who are expected to remain at the highest level.

Spurs are long-term admirers of the 18-year-old and were heavily linked with a move for him last summer.

Juventus have now made their interest known, however, and Mauricio Pochettino faces a battle to convince Sessegnon to remain in London.

Liverpool, PSG and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the teenager, who is out of contract in June 2020.

Tottenham will hope that the promise of regular first-team football could be enough to persuade Sessegnon to snub other suitors and join them instead.

Pochettino's side remain third in the Premier League despite Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

