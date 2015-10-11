Sabatini would re-sign former Roma trio

Former Roma stars Erik Lamela, Medhi Benatia and Marquinhos would be welcomed back to the Stadio Olimpico by Walter Sabatini, but the club director has conceded it is unlikely.

Lamela scored 21 goals during his two-year stint at Roma before joining Tottenham in 2013 as a replacement for Gareth Bale, while defender Marquinhos moved to Paris Saint-Germain in the same transfer window.

Fellow centre-back Benatia departed for Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich last year and Sabatini claims that Roma would re-sign any of the trio if it were financially feasible.

"You talked about Lamela, then Marquinhos and now even Benatia," Sabatini said to reporters during the charity game between Roma legends and Liberi Nantes on Sunday.

"I've always liked Medhi, of course, and if there was a chance to bring him back, then I would. But last year he left in some pretty bitter circumstances with the fans.

"Marquinhos is strong too and I would like him back, but he costs about €60million now and that is excessive. Lamela, too, is another good player but would cost a lot."