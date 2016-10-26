Sacchi warns Bayern players over Ancelotti temper

Former Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi has stressed Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti is more than capable of getting angry when the situation calls for it.

Ancelotti is renowned for his somewhat loose approach and some questioned his style after Bayern went through a rough patch at the start of the month.

Nevertheless, Sacchi has made it clear Ancelotti is not always the nice guy he appears to be.

"I have seen him furious a fair few times, both as a player and as a coach," Sacchi told Sport Bild.

"Carlo can get angry if the situation calls for it.

"Carlo knows what he has to do. He knows when he has to be nice, show his players affection and when he has to tighten the leash a bit.

"We are talking about a coach who has been coaching the best teams in the world for 20 years or so and who has won loads of silverware. He can adapt to any situation."

Ancelotti worked under Sacchi at AC Milan between 1987 and 1991 during his playing days, before serving as his assistant at Italy's national team between 1992 and 1995.