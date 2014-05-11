Sagna hints at Arsenal exit in the summer

The future of Sagna has been the subject of widespread speculation in recent months and a host of clubs, including Manchester City and Inter, have been linked with the 31-year-old full-back.

Sagna, who joined Arsenal from Auxerre in 2007, now appears set to end his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

He is quoted as telling French radio station Europe1: "I'm out of contract, as everyone knows.

"I still consider myself as an Arsenal player at present. But actually we had a small problem to agree (a new deal), and I don't think I stay at Arsenal at the end of the season."

A regular fixture under Arsene Wenger ever since his move to London, Sagna has made 284 appearances for Arsenal.