Sahin signs Dortmund contract extension

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has signed a contract extension until June 2019.

Sahin is in his second spell with Dortmund having re-joined them from Real Madrid in 2014.

The Turkey international has been limited to just eight appearances this season because of injuries and suffered a partial ligament tear in his ankle in Dortmund's 3-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

That injury is not as bad as initially feared and, despite his fitness problems, Dortmund have chosen to extend his stay at Signal Iduna Park.

"Everyone knows how comfortable I feel in Dortmund – both in the city and in this stadium with our extraordinary fans.

"BVB is the club that belongs to my heart."

Sporting director Michael Zorc highlighted Sahin's importance to Thomas Tuchel's squad.

"Even though Nuri has had some bad luck with injuries in the past couple of years, he has still repeatedly shown that he can come back and fulfil a very important role in our young team"

Zorc and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke added jointly: "We hope that Nuri can still make a comeback in the final weeks of the season.

"The high quality he offers in sporting and personal terms will undoubtedly help us to achieve our season objectives."