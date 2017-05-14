Saint-Etienne 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani and Lucas at the double to postpone Monaco celebrations

Paris Saint-Germain beat Saint-Etienne 5-0 at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard as Edinson Cavani and Lucas Moura scored doubles to keep their slim chances of retaining the Ligue 1 title alive.

Cavani opened the scoring early on with a sublime header, with Lucas making it two shortly before the break, and both attackers struck again after the interval to seal the win, with Julian Draxler adding late gloss.

Sunday's victory keeps PSG in title race mathematically, but the reigning champions will need a miracle if they are to overhaul Monaco, who downed Lille.

Unai Emery's men are trailing the league leaders by three points ahead of their final game against Caen, but Monaco still have a game in hand and a far superior goal difference.

Monaco will be crowned champions if they get at least a draw when they take on Saint-Etienne themselves on Wednesday and will get another chance against Rennes on Saturday if they fail in midweek.

A title for Monaco would end PSG's hegemony after four years, with the last time the capital side had to settle for second place coming in the 2011-12 campaign, when the Stade Louis II were in the second tier.

PSG got off to a superb start and needed just 80 seconds to grab the lead via Cavani. Maxwell sent in a fine cross from the left and the Uruguay international beat his marker to the ball before his strong header into the top corner left goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier without a chance.

The visitors immediately went on the hunt for more and Lucas was unfortunate not to make it two when he aimed just wide after a mazy run through the middle, with Blaise Matuidi next to send a shot inches wide of the left post following some good work from Draxler.

There was no denying Lucas in the 38th minute, though, as the Brazil international coolly fired a shot into the top corner following a ball over the top from Marco Verratti, holding off Florentin Pogba on his way to beating Ruffier.

Draxler should have made it three early in the second half when presented with a gilt-edged chance by Matuidi, only for the Germany international to aim a tame attempt straight at Ruffier from 10 yards out.

Cavani missed a number of chances to add a third, but he eventually got his 35th goal of the season when he slid the ball past Ruffier at the second time of asking.

There was still more to come from PSG, though, as Lucas netted his second goal of the evening as well when he tapped home a rebound to make it 4-0.

Draxler then rubbed more salt in ASSE's wounds in the dying seconds of the game as he beat Ruffier with a calm finish after being set up by Giovani Lo Celso.