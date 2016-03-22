Sakho happy at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is happy at Anfield and wants to remain at the club under Jurgen Klopp.

The France international has endured an inconsistent three seasons in the Premier League after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

Sakho has found some form under Klopp and insists he is content at Liverpool, who are ninth in the Premier League after surrendering a two-goal load to lose 3-2 at Southampton on Sunday.

"I always feel well in Liverpool. When I was in France, I did not measure the real impact of this club's history. Once we set foot inside, it's fabulous," he told RMC.

"The atmosphere is healthy. The team is young and talented. Honestly, I really like this city, these fans and the magnificent stadium.

"I am someone who likes stability. It suits me perfectly."

Sakho, who is part of France's squad for upcoming friendlies against Netherlands and Russia, said he was enjoying working under his German manager.

Klopp is expected to make multiple changes to his squad in the off-season as Liverpool look to end their league title drought.

"He's super close to his players and all club members. It is very kind," Sakho said.

"When we look, we feel it is very expressive, but as we said from the beginning, this is really not to be mean to us. Rather, it is to encourage us."