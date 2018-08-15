Salihamidzic, Kovac not standing in way of Rudy exit

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and head coach Niko Kovac look set to allow want-away midfielder Sebastian Rudy to leave the club.

Rudy joined Bayern on a free transfer last year from Hoffenheim and featured 25 times in the Bundesliga, but only 16 of those were from the start.

The Germany international has been linked with a transfer for much of the close season, with RB Leipzig and Schalke said to be most keen.

While Leipzig have taken a step back, Rudy was photographed in Munich with Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco, a meeting Salihamidzic sanctioned himself and, although Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel said there had been no discussion over a move, rumours of a transfer have persisted.

"That's okay, I have allowed that, and that's why it's not a problem," Salihamidzic told Sport1 after Bayern's 4-1 friendly win over Hamburg on Wednesday.

And Kovac recognises that Rudy, 28, is eager to play more.

He added: "Sebastian has played with us for a year. We'll see what happens next season. Of course he wants to play a lot, and we have many midfielders."

Rudy has a contract with Bayern until 2020.