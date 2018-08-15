Salihamidzic, Kovac not standing in way of Rudy exit
Sebastian Rudy is reportedly angling for a move from Bayern Munich and it seems they are willing to let him depart, with Schalke circling.
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and head coach Niko Kovac look set to allow want-away midfielder Sebastian Rudy to leave the club.
Rudy joined Bayern on a free transfer last year from Hoffenheim and featured 25 times in the Bundesliga, but only 16 of those were from the start.
The Germany international has been linked with a transfer for much of the close season, with RB Leipzig and Schalke said to be most keen.
While Leipzig have taken a step back, Rudy was photographed in Munich with Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco, a meeting Salihamidzic sanctioned himself and, although Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel said there had been no discussion over a move, rumours of a transfer have persisted.
"That's okay, I have allowed that, and that's why it's not a problem," Salihamidzic told Sport1 after Bayern's 4-1 friendly win over Hamburg on Wednesday.
And Kovac recognises that Rudy, 28, is eager to play more.
He added: "Sebastian has played with us for a year. We'll see what happens next season. Of course he wants to play a lot, and we have many midfielders."
Rudy has a contract with Bayern until 2020.
