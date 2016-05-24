Salvio all but confirms Gaitan will join Atletico Madrid

Benfica winger Toto Salvio has all but confirmed that Nicolas Gaitan will join Atletico Madrid.

Reports in Spain and Portugal claim that the Champions League finalists have agreed a fee in the region of €25million for the Argentina international, who admitted he had played his last game for the Primeira Liga champions after the Taca da Liga final.

Salvio fully expects Gaitan to seal a move to the Vicente Calderon in the coming weeks and concedes it is a blow for his side to lose one of their top players.

"I know there's a big possibility for Nico to go to Atletico Madrid," he told ESPN.

"I'm very happy for him, because we've spent a lot of time together.

"Benfica is losing one of its stars. He's been important in all the years I've been here. He's going to a great club and I wish him all the best."

Gaitan made 37 appearances this season as Benfica claimed a league and cup double for the third year in a row.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Boca Juniors in 2010, is now set to join up with Argentina's squad for the Copa America Centenario, which kicks off next month.