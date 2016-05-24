Salvio all but confirms Gaitan will join Atletico Madrid
Nicolas Gaitan is poised to join Atletico Madrid from Benfica, his team-mate Toto Salvio has said.
Reports in Spain and Portugal claim that the Champions League finalists have agreed a fee in the region of €25million for the Argentina international, who admitted he had played his last game for the Primeira Liga champions after the Taca da Liga final.
Salvio fully expects Gaitan to seal a move to the Vicente Calderon in the coming weeks and concedes it is a blow for his side to lose one of their top players.
"I know there's a big possibility for Nico to go to Atletico Madrid," he told ESPN.
"I'm very happy for him, because we've spent a lot of time together.
"Benfica is losing one of its stars. He's been important in all the years I've been here. He's going to a great club and I wish him all the best."
Gaitan made 37 appearances this season as Benfica claimed a league and cup double for the third year in a row.
The 28-year-old, who joined from Boca Juniors in 2010, is now set to join up with Argentina's squad for the Copa America Centenario, which kicks off next month.
