Juventus midfielder rejected Premier League move because he wanted to join Arsenal instead

Juventus are frustrated with Sami Khedira after the midfielder rejected a move to Wolves earlier this week, report Calciomercato.

The Serie A champions are keen to sell the German before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

However, Khedira has already rejected several transfers this summer.

Along with Besiktas, Fenerbahce and unnamed MLS clubs, Wolves made an approach in the hope of bringing the 32-year-old to England.

Khedira spurned the advances of Nuno Espirito Santo's side in the hope that Arsenal would launch a late move for his services.

But with the Gunners opting against submitting a bid, Khedira remains at Juventus after the closure of the Premier League's transfer window.

