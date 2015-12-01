Sampaoli set to leave Chile post

Jorge Sampaoli is set to leave his post as coach of Chile to take over at Flamengo - but only if Wallim Vasconcellos wins the club's presidential elections on December 7.

Sampaoli, who led Chile to the Copa America crown on home soil earlier this year, has been shortlisted for FIFA's World Coach of the Year award, alongside Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola of Bayern Munich.

However, the 55-year-old is ready to end his spell in international football and make a return to club management.

Despite also being linked with the vacancy at La Liga side Valencia, the Argentine has opted to continue his coaching career at Flamengo, who get their Campeonato Carioca campaign underway on January 29.

"He has received other proposals. But he knows the strength and greatness of Flamengo," Sampaoli's representative, Gelson Baresi, told Globoesporte.

"I have to wait for the elections, because we do not know who will be president. What I can say is that this is not a political move."

Sampaoli was appointed as coach of the Chile national team in November 2012 after a short but successful time in charge of club side Universidad de Chile.