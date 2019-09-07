Barcelona legend announces his retirement from football

The Cameroon international will go down as one of the modern game's most prolific strikers who left his mark at a number of European giants.

His message simply read: "The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love."

Eto'o began his senior career as a teenager at Real Madrid in 1997 and has now seen out his playing days in Qatar with nine goals in 18 games.

His move to Mallorca in 2000 ignited a fine career in La Liga, and Barcelona signed him for €24 million in 2004.

He scored 130 goals in 199 matches across five seasons, winning three Champions League trophies and scoring in two of the finals.

After losing out in Pep Guardiola's Blaugrana revolution, the Cameroonian joined Inter Milan for the 2010/11 season – and duly became the first player ever to win back-to-back continental trebles.

Eto'o then made himself something of a journeyman, hopping from Russia (Anzhi), to England (Chelsea and Everton) and Italy (Sampdoria) before settling in Turkey's Süper Lig with Antalyspor.

He ends his career with 426 goals in 877 appearences for club and country.

