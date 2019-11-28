Samuel Umtiti open to staying at Barcelona for life – as long as he gets picked

The France international was linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer after losing his place at Barca while out with injury last season.

Umtiti, who played a key role in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, has continued to struggle for fitness and starting opportunities this season under Ernesto Valverde.

The 26-year-old has made just four appearances in all competitions so far, although he has started Barcelona’s last three games alongside Gerard Pique.

Umtiti revealed that he sees his long-term future at the Camp Nou, although he issued a warning that things could change if he is dropped to the bench once again.

“You never know, it could happen, I don't know. I'd love it, I'd love to end my career here at Barca but I'm young, right," Umtiti told Sport at a Puma event.

"I have time and I have to play, play, play and win titles."

The centre-back joined Barca from Lyon for €25 million in the summer of 2016.

He has won two league titles and two Spanish Cups in Catalonia, as well as establishing himself as an important member of the French national team.

Umtiti played in all but one of France’s games during their World Cup triumph in Russia, scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 semi-final victory over Belgium.

