Sanabria agrees Gijon loan

La Liga newcomers Sporting Gijon have strengthened their forward line ahead of the 2015-16 campaign with the season-long loan signing of Roma forward Antonio Sanabria.

The Barcelona youth product has struggled to break through at Stadio Olimpico since arriving at the club in 2014, only making his debut in February against Cagliari.

With coach Rudi Garcia having added Mohamed Salah and Leandro Paredes to his attacking options, Sanabria's first-team opportunities looked set to be limited in the capital.

Sanabria, 19, will train with his new team-mates on Thursday and could feature in Gijon's final pre-season clash with Villarreal on Saturday.