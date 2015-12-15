Sanchez: Even kicking Suarez won't stop him

River Plate midfielder Carlos Sanchez says even kicking Luis Suarez will not be able to keep the Barcelona forward down.

The Uruguay internationals are set to do battle at the Club World Cup in Japan, if their respective teams make the final.

Sanchez's River qualified by winning the 2015 Copa Libertadores and face J.League club Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Barca face AFC Champions League winners Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao in the other semi.

Sanchez is wary of the threat Barca pose and said there was no way to stop Suarez, even if you kick him.

"Because even then, he does not stay down," he told La Nacion.

"I talk to him all the time, every day. Even here in Japan. We make jokes and they stay between ourselves. He wants to win and me too."

The tournament will be the 31-year-old's last appearance for River after signing a deal with Mexican outfit Monterrey.

And Sanchez says he will relish the chance.

"It's a unique moment for me and I wouldn't change it for anything," he said.

"First we have to win a fairly complicated semi. It would be ideal that everything finishes with River-Barcelona."