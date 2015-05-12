Sanchez, Vidal and Bravo in Chile squad

Chile are led in their Copa America squad by European stars Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Claudio Bravo.

Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Claudio Bravo highlight Chile's 30-man preliminary squad for the Copa America.

Jorge Sampaoli's initial squad for the tournament's hosts features Arsenal forward Sanchez, Juventus midfielder Vidal and Barcelona goalkeeper Bravo.

Two of those three could be involved in the final game of the European season, with Juve and Barca alive in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The Champions League final takes place on June 6, while Chile's final friendly ahead of the Copa is one day prior against El Salvador.

Chile open their tournament against Ecuador on June 11 in Group A, before further fixtures against Mexico and Bolivia.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo (Barcelona), Paulo Garces (Colo Colo), Johnny Herrera (Universidad de Chile).

Defenders: Miiko Albornoz (Hannover), Juan Cornejo (Audax Italiano), Mauricio Isla (Queens Park Rangers), Gonzalo Jara (Mainz), Gary Medel (Inter), Marco Medel (Santiago Wanderers), Eugenio Mena (Cruzeiro), Jose Rojas (Universidad de Chile).

Midfielders: Charles Aranguiz (Internacional), Jean Beausejour (Colo Colo), Carlos Carmona (Atalanta), Marcelo Diaz (Hamburg), Matias Fernandez (Fiorentina), Jose Pedro Fuenzalida (Boca Juniors), Felipe Gutierrez (Twente), Fernando Meneses (Veracruz), Rodrigo Millar (Atlas), David Pizarro (Fiorentina), Jorge Valdivia (Palmeiras), Arturo Vidal (Juventus).

Forwards: Junior Fernandes (Dinamo Zagreb), Mark Gonzalez (Universidad Catolica), Angelo Henriquez (Dinamo Zagreb), Mauricio Pinilla (Atalanta), Edson Puch (Huracan), Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Eduardo Vargas (Queens Park Rangers).