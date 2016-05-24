Sandro set to leave Barcelona

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez confirmed Sandro would not be playing for the Spanish champions next season.

Sandro made 20 appearances for Barca this season but only played twice since the turn of the year after suffering a serious thigh strain.

Fernandez revealed the 20-year-old forward had a number of options to leave the club last season but elected to stay, with Barca banned from making any transfers.

However, with Barca's ban lifted earlier this year, Sandro - who joined the famed La Masia academy at the age of 14 - is seemingly heading for an exit in search of more game time.

"Last summer Sandro had an offer to leave," Fernandez told Barca TV.

"He evaluated the situation we had in that moment, that we could not sign anyone, and he made an effort to stay. We are very thankful for that.

"But there was a date, May 1, that we could have extended his contract another year, but after the way he has behaved, we believed it was better to open the door for him to explore other opportunities."