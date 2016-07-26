Santos accept Juventus bid for Gabriel

Santos have confirmed they have accepted a bid of €20million from Juventus for Gabriel Barbosa.

The highly rated 19-year-old forward must now make a decision on the offer before the deal can progress any further, according to club president Modesto Roma.

"We sent a letter to Wagner [Ribeiro, Gabriel's agent], Valdemir and Lindalva [his parents] with the terms," he told Globo Esporte.

"Santos are now waiting for their position. If they think it's interesting, then we'll go to the next step, including informing Barcelona."

The Spanish champions are understood to have first refusal on Gabriel and could be tempted to match Juve's offer, with Luis Enrique eager to sign a striker before the start of the season.

Any negotiations to sign the Brazil international outright would be further complicated by his registration.

Santos are reported to own 40 per cent of the player, while Gabriel and his family own a further 40 per cent, with funding group Doyen Sports controlling the remaining 20 per cent.

It is suggested the teenager would need to relinquish his share of his registration in order to facilitate a transfer.

Gabriel, nicknamed 'Gabigol' and compared to compatriot Neymar in Brazil, has long been linked with a move to Europe, with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea all having been credited with an interest.

He has five goals in 10 appearances in the Campeonato Brasileiro so far this season and will represent Brazil at Rio 2016.