Santos president wants Neymar's Barca transfer investigated

Santos president Modesto Roma Junior has called on FIFA to investigate the details of Neymar's transfer to Barcelona.

The financial arrangements surrounding the Brazil captain's move from Santos to Barcelona in 2013 came under investigation and led to the resignation of Sandro Rosell from his position as president of the Catalan side in January 2014.

The Camp Nou outfit have faced a lengthy legal battle after a club member asked for full details of the striker's signing to be published – which revealed an apparent misappropriation of funds in the deal.

Neymar led Santos to three consecutive Campeonato Paulista titles - a feat not achieved since the era of Pele - and the Copa Libertadores trophy in 2011.

However, Roma Jr has revealed that the Brazilian club filed a lawsuit with FIFA five months ago relating to the prized asset's departure.

"I filed the case in May," he told Cope Catalunya.

"Despite being an idol, we denounce Neymar because there are things in which we disagree.

"In the transfer, things were not done in a clear and transparent manner.

"The court and the Spanish prosecutor have proven it, as have the Brazilian courts.

"It is our understanding that FIFA must be involved in the administrative discussion.

"There are things that are not right and FIFA should investigate."

According to reports in Brazil, Santos claim that Neymar breached Article 17 of FIFA transfer rules regarding the consequences of terminating a contract without due cause, with punishment for the offence carrying a ban of up to six months.