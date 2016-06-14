Schalke deny Man City deal for Sane

Schalke have denied rumours that Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Leroy Sane.

Numerous newspaper reports had claimed that the German international is heading for the Premier League, with a £40million move allegedly in place.

However, the German club insist there is no truth in the rumours.

"The story is incorrect, nothing has changed with Leroy Sane," sporting director Christian Heidel told Bild.

City are one of a number of clubs to have been linked with Sane, who became a regular in the Schalke first team last season.

The 20-year-old winger scored nine goals in 42 games in all competitions, earning a first call-up to the full Germany squad in November.

He has since made three appearances for Joachim Low's side.

Should Sane make the move to the Etihad Stadium, he will join countryman Ilkay Gundogan in the squad ahead of the club's first campaign under new manager Pep Guardiola.