Schalke offer Stevens support after winless run

Schalke have lost three and won none of their last five league games to drop to fifth in the Bundesliga with a league game left before the start of the four-week winter break.

"I do not know who came up with this idea but this [Freiburg game] is no final for Huub Stevens," Heldt told reporters. "As we have said we will remain calm and discuss all the issues.

"The wheels have to start turning again and we must put the little wheels back in motion. We are confident that it will work again. I am convinced we will win the last two games of the year."

Schalke, who are also in German Cup action next week, have qualified for the Champions League round of 16 with a confident group stage performance to top their group.

"Each and every one of us will help out on Saturday so that we can again produce positive headlines," said Stevens, who will be without injured forward Ibrahim Afellay and central defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos.

"I have a good feeling about this game. We are now fully focused for the last two games," the Dutch coach added