Schalke set to sign Caligiuri from Wolfsburg

Schalke are set to sign Daniel Caligiuri from Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old winger will formally pen a contract until June 2020 upon completion of his medical.

The Gelsenkirchen side had initially planned to bring in Caligiuri at the end of the season, but opted to complete the transfer earlier following Baba Rahman's knee injury.

"We have signed a versatile player who is capable on both the left and right wings and knows the Bundesliga well," commented sporting director Christian Heidel.

"After the injury to Abdul Rahman Baba we found ourselves needing another player in that position, so we decided to bring forward the deal which was initially arranged for the summer."

Caligiuri started his professional career at Freiburg and in 2013 joined Wolfsburg, where he made over 100 appearances in all competitions.

"I was already very pleased when I learned that a club of such rich tradition had interest in me," Caligiuri added.

"Speaking to Christian Heidel and Markus Weinzierl helped me make the firm decision.

"They made me very excited at the prospect of joining Schalke and I want to help the club to success."