Schick lauded as Czech's best ahead of Juventus move

Patrik Schick is Czech Republic's "brightest star" and his imminent move to Juventus heralds the start of a glittering career at the top, according to compatriot Patrik Berger.

The 21-year-old is expected to complete the formalities of his move to the Serie A champions soon, with the club reported to be parting with €25million to secure the Sampdoria forward's services.

Schick was part of the Czech Under-21 squad that beat Italy 3-1 at the Euros in Poland on Wednesday, but was given special permission to travel to Turin to finalise his transfer ahead of their third game against Denmark on Saturday.

Berger believes Schick is the country's finest talent and is not surprised he has earned a move to one of the giants of European football, having seem him impress on loan at Bohemians 1905 from Sparta Prague.

"I saw him in the Czech league and he was doing pretty well, scoring a lot of goals for a team that was fighting relegation, which is not easy," former Czech international Berger told Omnisport at the Icons of Football 2017 at The Belfry.

"Then he moved to Italy and I think his first season in Italy was amazing. He was not scoring tap-ins, he was scoring really good goals, so the move to Juventus is a fantastic move for him.

"I think he's the most expensive Czech player ever and he has a bright future ahead of him. It won't be easy at Juventus, they have fantastic players, but he is the brightest star and probably the best player we have in the country at the moment.

"He's only 20 or 21, so he can improve every year and he can improve even better in Juventus, playing alongside [Gonzalo] Higuain and the other guys, so he has a very bright future ahead of him."