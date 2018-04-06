Schick needs time to express himself at Roma, says Di Francesco

Roma are putting no pressure on Patrik Schick despite his goal drought, according to coach Eusebio di Francesco.

Schick was signed from Sampdoria on an inital loan last year ahead of a reported €37million switch, but a series of injuries have prevented the Czech Republic international from finding his rhythm at Stadio Olimpico, starting just six Serie A games this season and failing to appear in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old has scored only once for Roma - in the Coppa Italia back in December - but Di Francesco is keen to ease him into the team, allowing him time to "express himself".

"We just have to let Schick get on with things without putting any pressure on him," the coach told a pre-match news conference ahead of the clash with Fiorentina.

"Being a Roma player isn't easy and he needs to improve. We'll give him the time he needs to grow in all areas. I've always said to him that he's got fantastic ability – we all know that – but sometimes players aren't able to express themselves for a whole number of reasons.

11 - Patrik Schick was the youngest player to reach the double figures of goals (11) in the Serie A 2016/17. Wonder. July 19, 2017

"I don't want to rush him or place too much responsibility on his shoulders. He may or may not play [against Fiorentina] and, if he does play, I won't be looking at him especially."

Roma are third in Serie A with eight matches remaining, while they trail Barcelona 4-1 after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.