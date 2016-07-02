Schmeichel among United icons to pay tribute to Giggs

Peter Schmeichel has led the tributes to Ryan Giggs after he confirmed he has left Manchester United after 29 years at the club.

Giggs' departure from Old Trafford coincides with the arrival of Jose Mourinho as the club's new manager, with Giggs aiming to prove himself as a manager in his own right after coaching under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

Schmeichel, who won five Premier League titles and one Champions League in the same United team as Giggs, said he was upset that the former Wales international has left United, but understands his decision.

"Sad, but good if he wants the chance of returning as manager," the Dane posted on Twitter, adding in a reply to a follower that he and Eric Cantona would also love to manage United in the future.

"Experience is key so he's going out there for it. Basically I think it's good for anyone just to get out there to manage and learn the job. Big or small don't matter."

If Eric & me don't do well then he might a chance we're gunning for that job too July 2, 2016

Ashley Young, Michael Carrick, David de Gea, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo were among the current United players to mark Giggs' leaving with their own social media posts.

