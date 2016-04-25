Schmelzer signs Dortmund extension

Marcel Schmelzer has signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund that will keep him at the club until June 2021.

The 28-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2016-17 season, but he has has now penned a four-year extension.

Schmelzer joined Dortmund's youth academy from Magdeburg in 2005 and has made more than 250 appearances in all competitions for BVB since making his first-team debut.

"I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this team and incredible club in the future," the left-back commented on his new deal.

"Borussia Dortmund is and will remain my home. My family and I feel at home at this club."

Chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke labelled Schmelzer "one of the best left-backs in Europe" after the deal was announced, while sporting director Michael Zorc was equally delighted to see the defender commit his future to the Bundesliga outfit.

He said: "Marcel Schmelzer is a player we have developed ourselves. He's a real Borusse, he identifies fully with our club, enjoys playing in big matches and has taken another step forward this season.

"We are very happy."