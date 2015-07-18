Schneiderlin pleased with goalscoring debut

Match-winner Morgan Schneiderlin was happy to cap his Manchester United debut with a goal on Friday.

Schneiderlin's fifth-minute header was the difference as United opened their International Champions Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over America in Seattle.

The France midfielder, who completed his big-money switch to Old Trafford from Southampton just hours before the club flew out to the United States for their pre-season tour, rose highest as he steered a looping header across America goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez.

"It's good to start with a win. The first game is about doing what the manager wants from us," Schneiderlin told MUTV.

"We did our best and we can correct a few things but it's our first game. We want to get better and be ready for the Premier League.

"We worked a lot yesterday on set-pieces and I was told to get to the far post. I was happy to get the ball and it was a great cross from [Juan] Mata. I am very happy to score on my first game for United. But the main thing is to get fitness in the first game back in pre-season."

United manager Louis van Gaal praised Schneiderlin, who was replaced by Ander Herrera at half-time.

"He scored with Southampton, I believe five goals, so it is not a coincidence but we have practised this with him so I was very pleased with the performance," the Dutchman said.

"It is also a fact that America don't have many good headers so we knew in advance that our benefit was there."