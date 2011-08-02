Scholes heaps praise upon Sneijder

Scholes, now a coach with United, retired at the end of last season and speculation has been rife as to who will 'replace' the 36-year-old.

GEAR:Save 10% on new Man United home and away kits. Free delivery on orders over £50

Tottenham Hotspur’s Luka Modric, who Scholes has openly declared his admiration for, and Samir Nasri of Arsenal have both been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Yet, it is Inter Milan’s Sneijder who looks to be the most viable signing, with reports suggesting United are keen to open talks with the Italian giants regarding a move.

“Yes, Sneijder's brilliant,” Scholes told MUTV.

“He's been brilliant for the last year or so with Inter Milan

and Holland. I don't think it probably worked out as well as he would have liked at Real Madrid

but he's a top player.

“I'm sure there's a lot of clubs who will be after him if he is available.”

The former England international, however, feels the current batch of young midfielders at the club are more than capable of stepping into the first with Scholes, singling out Ryan Tunnicliffe in particular.

“We've got a lot of young talent as well, people like Tom Cleverley coming back from Wigan, Paul Pogba's another good player and another good midfielder in the youth team setup,” he continued.

“It's very difficult to single people out because there were that many in that youth team that were brilliant last year.

“Ryan Tunnicliffe was sensational in midfield every time I saw him.”



By Ben McAleer