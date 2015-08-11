Schurrle in doubt for Wolfsburg's Bundesliga opener

Andre Schurrle may miss Wolfsburg's Bundesliga opener against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday as he struggles with injuries to both thighs.

The Germany international will be expected to play a key role for Wolfsburg in his first full season back in his homeland after the 24-year-old's move from Chelsea.

But with speculation over Kevin De Bruyne joining Manchester City continuing, Wolfsburg also have a concern over Schurrle ahead of their home clash with Eintracht this weekend.

"I have problems in both thighs; we must see what it is." Schurrle said.

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs tried to remain positive: "We must not dramatise; I hope that it's nothing worse."