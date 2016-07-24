Schurrle the perfect Mkhitaryan replacement - Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel is confident Andre Schurrle can fill the void left by Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Borussia Dortmund.
Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel feels Andre Schurrle is the perfect replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan following the latter's departure to Manchester United.
Mkhitaryan enjoyed an impressive 2015-16 campaign, but BVB opted to cash in on the attacking midfielder following his refusal to sign a contract renewal.
They subsequently turned to Schurrle to fill the void left by the Armenia international and Tuchel has little doubt the 25-year-old will become a key figure after joining from Wolfsburg.
"With Mkhitaryan's departure, we have lost a player who can play on the wings and there are not a whole lot of players like him. Schurrle is one of the them, though," Tuchel told Bild.
"Players like them do not have an ego, but still contribute a lot of goals.
"It's always easier when you are a defender playing behind one of them.
"That's why we so desperately needed Schurrle, because we lost Mkhitaryan playing like this."
