Schweinsteiger to miss Barca clash, De Gea to play

Manchester United will be without midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger for Saturday's International Champions Cup meeting with Barcelona, although goalkeeper David de Gea will play.

Schweinsteiger has featured in both of United's outings in the competition so far, coming on as a second half substitute against America and San Jose Earthquakes.

But manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Friday the World Cup winner would miss this weekend's clash in California, while De Gea will play for the first time in pre-season.

"Bastian shall not play because he had a little injury," Van Gaal said.

"I shall play with the line-up I think we could play against Spurs [on the first day of the Premier League season].

"We play the first half with players for 60 minutes. I have to make a selection now.

"When a player is injured it's the same thing, you have to wait in the season. I give players time to recover and build up their fitness.

"It's still possible he [De Gea] will be ready to start the season against Spurs because he shall play tomorrow."

De Gea is widely reported to be the subject of interest from Real Madrid, although Van Gaal has been more focused on United's own recruitment drive, bringing in the likes of Schweinsteiger, Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin and Matteo Darmian.

But the Dutchman remained coy when quizzed on the possibility of any further arrivals at Old Trafford.

"It is not so difficult because I never answer the question because I cannot," he said.

"I want to but it is not good for Man Utd, for the players and for me.

"Every word I spent for players who are in the process is one word too much because I have read a lot of interesting players that Man United should buy, but it is not in every player true."