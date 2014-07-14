Scotland to host England in November friendly

The two countries' respective Football Associations confirmed on Monday that a friendly meeting will take place in Glasgow on November 18.

England's last match in Scotland took place 15 years ago, when Paul Scholes scored the only goals in the first leg of a European Championship qualifying play-off.

However, England did host Scotland in a friendly at Wembley last August, Roy Hodgson's men eventually triumphing 3-2, and Scotland boss Gordon Strachan is looking forward to a rematch.

"We have enjoyed an encouraging build-up to our UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying campaign and I am sure the players, the coaching staff and the fans will love the chance to go head-to-head with our oldest rivals again," said Strachan on the Scottish FA's website.

"Like our supporters, I was really heartened by the performance against England at Wembley and believe we had a great opportunity to record a win we could all have talked about for years. Now, we have that chance again and I am sure the players and the fans will be even more determined to take it.

"The atmosphere at Wembley was incredible and I am sure with Celtic Park filled with Scotland supporters, it is a game the whole country will look forward to."

Scotland kick off their qualifying campaign for Euro 2016 in September with a visit to newly crowned world champions Germany, while England start their bid to reach the finals with a trip to Switzerland.