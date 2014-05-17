Seedorf content with his spell as Milan coach

The former Netherlands international took over from Massimiliano Allegri in January and has enjoyed a solid, if unremarkable, start to his managerial career.

Milan still have a slight chance of securing UEFA Europa League football for next season but require a win over Sassuolo and results elsewhere to go their way.

With his position reported to be under threat, Seedorf reiterated his desire to focus on Milan's season finale rather than speculation surrounding his role.

The 38-year-old also suggested that sections of the media had gone too far in their assessment of Milan's campaign.

"I have another two years on my contract. That seems to be my future," he said on Saturday.

"I don't have to say anything else, as I've been in football for 23 years and read so many made-up stories.

"I repeat what I've said for weeks: my conscience is clear. I love Italy, but some ways of communicating are not right. I think that over four months you in the media went overboard with me and with Italian football in general.

"Mistakes are what allow you to mature and improve. I know what errors I made and I've tried to learn from them."

Interestingly, if Seedorf were to leave in the close-season, he would have the same final opponent as his predecessor - Allegri's last game at the club was a 4-3 defeat to Sassuolo.

Seedorf says he has enjoyed his time with the club despite a derby defeat to Inter and near-constant speculation around his job.

"I enjoy working with the group and the daily work, the experience of the matches, the highs and lows of sporting life," he added.

"I'm happy with what I'm doing and I'm proud of how the team have reacted, they've become a cohesive group with real fighting spirit.

"Without professional pride, everything gets more difficult.

"We've picked up a lot of points in the second half of the season and that's thanks to the group of players who have managed to pull the best out of themselves. It hasn't been easy - mentally or physically."