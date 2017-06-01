Selke leaves RB Leipzig for Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin have secured the services of Davie Selke from RB Leipzig for an undisclosed fee.

The striker has signed a long-term deal with Hertha and will wear the number 27 in 2017-18.

"Hertha are a big club in the Bundesliga for me and I am excited that the move has come off," Selke stated.

"I want to help the team over the next few years and make sure they keep their place in the upper regions of the table."

Selke came through the ranks of the Hoffenheim youth academy, but made a name for himself at Werder Bremen, before eventually earning himself a move to Leipzig in 2015.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a fine first season at the Red Bull Arena as they won promotion to the Bundesliga, but failed to build on those performances in 2016-17.

He made just two Bundesliga starts as head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl preferred Timo Werner up front and will now be looking to relaunch his career at Hertha.