Manchester United handed boost as Lazio boss admits he may be forced to sell Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi has admitted that the Italian club will struggle to keep hold of Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The attacking midfielder has emerged as a key target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who could lose Paul Pogba before the transfer window closes on August 8.

United are reportedly closing in on a £67.5m deal for the Serbia international, who scored five Serie A goals last season.

And Inzaghi has conceded that Lazio will listen to offers for the man who was voted the Italian top flight’s best midfielder in 2018/19.

“My thoughts are that I’d like Milinkovic-Savic to stay, but I also believe the club has to consider offers when they come in and then make a decision,” he said.

“We know that if he was to leave, we’d have some important shoes to fill. I hope he remains, he had a great pre-season training camp, but the market is open and we are ready for any situation.

“If an important offer arrives, it is only right that the club take it into consideration.”

