Serie A Preview: Chievo v Inter

Chievo secured their place in Serie A for next season last weekend with a 1-0 win at Cagliari, a result that means there will be nothing riding on the visit of Walter Mazzarri's men.

The home fans will be keen to celebrate the club's survival, while Inter's players - despite having already secured a fifth-placed finish and a return to the UEFA Europa League - may approach the game with a point to prove to the club's hierarchy.

Inter are likely to undergo a major overhaul in the first close-season under owner Erick Thohir, who took over from Massimo Moratti in October last year.

An array of arrivals and departures are expected at San Siro, and the encounter at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi could see a number of Inter's team playing for their places next season.

The 18-time Italian champions will hope that Thohir's takeover proves to be a turning point in the club's history, and midfielder Mateo Kovacic has lofty ambitions for the coming years.

"We need to get the Champions League trophy back to the San Siro," Kovacic told Mediaset.

"Inter cannot be happy with fifth place. It was a difficult year for us, but at least an improvement on last season."

Meanwhile, Chievo could also be set for upheaval in the near future, with reports in the Italian media suggesting that coach Eugenio Corini's job is under threat despite successfully guiding the club to survival.

Livorno coach Davide Nicola, whose side have been relegated from the top flight, is considered to be the favourite to take over as Chievo look to avoid a repeat of the struggles they have endured this season.

But much of the immediate focus on Saturday is likely to be on Argentine veteran Javier Zanetti, with the Inter legend making his final appearance before ending his professional career.

Zanetti announced his retirement earlier this month, and the 40-year-old will hope to end an excellent career that has included five Serie A titles and a UEFA Champions League crown on a high.

However, Zanetti's compatriot and Inter's top scorer Rodrigo Palacio, who has 17 Serie A goals to his name this term, is set to miss the trip to Verona due to suspension.

Striker Sergio Pellissier is banned for Chievo, as is midfielder Luca Rigoni.